Blake Lively's Request to Destroy 'It Ends with Us' Dailies in Question After Depo Denial

Blake Lively said under oath she never asked anyone to destroy raw footage from "It Ends with Us" ... but an email from an executive at Sony indicates that might not be true.

Here's the deal ... during Lively's deposition in the case on July 31, 2025 last year, she was questioned about whether she had asked "anyone from Sony to destroy the dailies."

For those who don't know ... a daily is a clip of short raw, unedited footage shot during a single day of film production. The footage is quickly processed and reviewed by directors to make sure the shots look correct and that there aren't any glaring issues.

Lively responded to the question ... "No, I never asked anyone to destroy dailies, no." When asked if she ever requested anyone to instruct Sony on her behalf, she also replied that she did not.

However, the transcript of a message has been entered into evidence -- from Sony executive Ange Giannetti to then-President of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group Josh Greenstein --from September 3, 2024 ... about a month after the film's release.

Giannetti writes, "call me when you can. not urgent but blake asking us to destroy some of the dailies."

She adds that she's never heard of a star doing this when no nudity was involved -- it would make sense celebs wouldn't want clips of their private areas just floating around out there -- but she says she wants to talk to Greenstein about what they will and won't do.

Ange wrote she was going to ask a woman named Bridget to contact the vendors they were working with to delete the dailies. It's unclear if she went through with that plan.

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We've reached out to Blake about this discrepancy ... so far, no word back.