Justin Baldoni Wants Blake Lively's Net Worth Discussed in Trial

Justin Baldoni is calling out Blake Lively's recent request to block talk about her net worth from their upcoming trial ... telling the New York judge all that is super important -- especially 'cause Blake brought her money into the drama in the first place!

In legal docs filed by the actor and director Friday, and obtained by TMZ ... he argues talking about all the dough Blake is rolling in is relevant because she alleged she's lost millions of bucks due to the alleged smear campaign she claims Justin leveraged against her. She claims she lost $161 million as a result of Justin dragging her name through the mud.

Justin doesn't just want Blake's financial status and income streams brought up in the trial -- he says it's important her hubby Ryan Reynolds' is discussed, too, because she "typically does not accept acting opportunities which conflict with Reynolds’ acting schedule – particularly when he is able to garner a higher income for his movies than she can."

As we told you, Blake and Ryan are reportedly worth approximately $380 million ... a figure unrelatable to your average jury. But, we already know the judge threw out Blake's defamation claim ... so there's an argument that her financial loss from that claim is irrelevant at this point.

Justin is also requesting Ryan's Nicepool character from "Deadpool & Wolverine" be brought up in the trial ... after the "Gossip Girl" alum asked for that to be barred as well. Remember, Justin is arguing Nicepool makes fun of him -- therefore showing Ryan and Blake are bullies.

He's telling the judge this needs to be a topic presented to the jury to show his image was under assault within a popular movie, and that's why he engaged a crisis management team. He says this is the only reason he needed the crisis team ... not Blake's allegation that he hired one to retaliate against her.

As you know, Blake's breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting retaliation claims against Justin are heading to trial. A judge tossed 10 of 13 claims from Blake against Justin -- including harassment and defamation -- a few weeks ago.