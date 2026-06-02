Tom Holland Says First Year of Sobriety Was His Toughest Challenge

Play video content Video: Tom Holland Opens Up About Challenges During First Year of Sobriety Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Tom Holland is opening up about his battle with booze ... he says he knew it was time to quit when alcohol started impacting both his personal life and career.

The British actor got candid on Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast ... explaining that after deciding to quit drinking in January 2022, the first year of sobriety was easily the toughest challenge he'd ever faced.

Tom says it didn't take long to realize there weren't many options for people like him in social settings ... especially when everyone else was knocking back drinks while he was standing there with a lemonade in hand.

That experience ultimately inspired him to launch Bero, his non-alcoholic beer brand, which he says was born directly from his own sobriety journey. Bero even ended up catering to Zendaya, who's never been much of a drinker herself.