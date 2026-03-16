Law Roach Dodges Direct Question About Zendaya-Tom Holland Marriage

Law Roach stirred up a frenzy with his Zendaya–Tom Holland wedding comment 2 weeks ago ... but second time around, he’s keeping his lips sealed on the topic!

The stylist got asked at the Oscars last night if he expected his claim the couple’s wedding had already happened to blow all the way up online ... and instead of answering, he swerved hard into the safest topic possible -- the weather.

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Yup ... Law started chatting with The Hollywood Reporter about the sunshine, no rain, beautiful day ... the whole forecast rundown -- basically anything except Zendaya and Tom. Translation: he’s not touching that subject again.

After all, when he did talk about it at the Actor Awards, he dropped the bombshell, "The wedding has already happened, you missed it" -- sending fans spiraling over whether the super-private couple secretly tied the knot.