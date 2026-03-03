Zendaya's Mom Reacts to Claim Her Daughter and Tom Holland Got Married

Zendaya’s mom, Claire Stoermer, is weighing in after Law Roach claimed her daughter secretly tied the knot with Tom Holland.

ICYMI ... while on the red carpet at the Actor Awards on Sunday, Zendaya's longtime stylist told reporters the actress and her beau already had their wedding, quipping, "You missed it."

Needless to say ... Roach's comments have sparked a frenzy online. In response ... Stoermer reposted an "Entertainment Tonight" clip of Roach spilling the tea, captioning it, "The laugh..." along with a laughing emoji -- referring to Roach's chuckle after he dropped the bombshell.

What’s interesting ... Stoermer neither confirms Roach’s claim nor shuts it down.

However ... photos snapped of the “Euphoria” star back in February clearly show a gold band on her left ring finger.

The timeline tracks ... as we first reported, Holland popped the question between Christmas 2024 and New Year’s, getting down on one knee in an intimate setting at one of Zendaya’s family homes in the U.S.