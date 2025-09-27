Tom Holland Says He's 'On the Mend' in First Post Since 'Spider-Man' Set Injury

Tom Holland seems to be regaining his Spidey Senses after taking a blow to the head on the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" set ... 'cause he letting fans know he's on the road to recovery.

The actor shared a post on Saturday about a gala for his charity -- The Brothers Trust, which he runs with his three bros -- that he attended last weekend ... in which he apologized for having to leave early.

The clip he posted shows a series of scenes from the fun evening ... with guests giggling at their tables, freaking out over all the A-List stars -- which included his better half Zendaya and his other Marvel-ous co-star Jacob Batalon.

Holland thanked his mother, her friends, his dad and many more for making the night a total success in his caption ... joking his father actually made the show much funnier when he stepped in to take over hosting duties.

Holland added he's "feeling better and on the mend" ... though don't expect the web-slinger to rush out and fight crime for the cameras immediately.

We told you all about TH's head injury which sent him to the hospital with a concussion and has shut down filming on 'Brand New Day' temporarily.

Our sources told us Tom bumped his head during a routine stunt ... and the stoppage isn't supposed to last longer than this week.