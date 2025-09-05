Tom Holland Turns Heads With Blonde Curly Hair in LEGO Short Film

Tom Holland might've found his next new look ... changing up his hairdo in a new short film for LEGO, and some fans are begging him to keep it.

The 'Spider-Man' star is front and center for LEGO's newly released "Never Stop Playing" short ... leaving fans stunned as he looks nearly unrecognizable while stepping into a handful of different characters.

Holland starts off in his usual brunette 'do ... but quickly transforms into a blonde soccer star with curls and a middle part, fielding questions from a scrum of reporters before taking to the field.

While the look may just be a one-off ... fans are cosigning the new 'do on social media, giving it their full stamp of approval.

In the film, Tom shows his range, appearing in wildly different looks as an inventor, elderly man, grumpy exec, goateed artist and more.

Play video content TMZ.com