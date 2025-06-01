Zendaya & Tom Holland's Marvel-ous Relationship, Video Timeline
Zendaya and Tom Holland are one of Hollywood's favorite couples with an 'Amazing' beginning ... and, we've put together some of the biggest moments from their relationship.
From meeting as love interests on "Spider-Man: Homecoming" to becoming a real couple just a few short years later, the two have swung into fans' hearts as one of the top tier A-List couples.
Tom proposed in late 2024 ... and, it looks like these two stars are headed for a superhero ending -- so, sit back, relax and enjoy this little reminder of their romance!