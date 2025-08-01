'Spider-Man' Starring Actors Through The Years For 'Spider-Man' Day

"With great power comes great responsibility," and that's exactly why we've got a wicked web of wonders to honor 'Spider-Man' Day! Go back in time with the starring actors who brought their superpowers to the iconic film franchise ...

Of course, Tobey Maguire is the OG star from the first 'Spider-Man' film back in 2002, but the hero has also been played and voiced by big actors like Drake Bell, Andrew Garfield and Shameik Moore ... and shoutout to Hailee Steinfeld for gracing her voice as Spider-Woman.

And A-list star Tom Holland is gearing up for his 7th go as Mr. Peter Parker in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" ... "Somebody's gotta look out for the little guy, right?"