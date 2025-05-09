Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Says No One Will See Her Wedding Dress

Too Bad No One's Gonna See It!!!

Zendaya’s fashion game is legendary -- and no doubt her wedding dress for Tom Holland will be straight-up iconic. But catch a glimpse? Not a chance!

The actress' longtime style guru, Law Roach, spilled the tea on Complex’s "Please Explain" -- explaining no one’s gonna see her wedding dress ... because just like her romance with Tom, the big day will be strictly under wraps.

Law made it crystal clear -- don’t expect a glossy Vogue spread or official wedding pics. Zendaya and Tom are keeping it on lock, and anyone lucky enough to snag an invite better be bringing privacy and respect.

Bottom line? Unless you’re on the ultra-exclusive guest list, you’ll never lay eyes on that wedding dress.

As for the dress itself? It hasn’t even been designed yet -- Law says he doesn’t have the slightest vision for it right now. He’s too busy slaying Zendaya’s looks for upcoming press tours to start dreaming about the aisle.