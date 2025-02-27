Zendaya Joins Cast of 'Shrek 5,' Playing Shrek and Fiona's Daughter

Zendaya's diving into the swamp ... 'cause she's just been cast in "Shrek 5," bringing some more star power to the ogre-filled franchise.

Zendaya's taking on the role of Shrek and Fiona’s daughter Felicia in the beloved animated series -- and Universal’s already teased her appearance with a sneak peek in the cast announcement vid.

Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz are returning to their roots as Shrek and Fiona -- who they've been playing since the first film in 2001.

And don’t forget -- Eddie Murphy’s back as Donkey, ready to bring the laughs with his signature sass!

Zendaya will no doubt sprinkle some fresh green magic on the swamp, 'cause her casting will likely reel in a whole new generation of viewers to the beloved franchise.

But if you think Zendaya’s casting is random, she actually manifested back in '17, when she posted about how she watched "Shrek" way too much as an adult!