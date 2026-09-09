Porn Star LuLu LoveBottom Dead by Apparent Suicide

LuLu LoveBottom died by apparent suicide ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the call came in for an apparent suicide at a Los Angeles-area home Monday morning where the 31-year-old porn star was living.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson tells TMZ ... a medical call came in for an adult male. We're told an engine and rescue units were dispatched, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene and was not transported to the hospital.

LAPD is handling the death investigation.

As we previously reported ... LoveBottom, whose real name was Lucas Drake, was found dead at his home Monday ... and his final Instagram post read, "I love you and I'm sorry I was unable to make it to the end. GOODBYE FOREVER. Love, LuLu."

Play video content Video: LuLu LoveBottom Tribute Instagram/@m.aqui.no

LoveBottom's roommate, Michael, said in an Instagram comment that Lucas "passed away in his room in our home." The roomie invited LoveBottom's friends and family to a backyard gathering celebrating his life Saturday.