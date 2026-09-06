Alleged Lindsay Clancy Copycat Accused of Killing Son Was in 'Psychotic Episode,' Attorney Says

The Illinois mom, who was allegedly infatuated with the Lindsay Clancy trial and is accused of killing her 2-year-old son was experiencing a “psychotic episode” when the tragedy unfolded, according to her attorney.

Corie Walsh -- a 38-year old woman from Frankfort, Illinois -- has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death of her son, Barrett. Her attorney, Andrea Lyon, is speaking out, claiming Walsh was suffering from a severe mental health crisis at the time.

According to court documents, police were called to the family's home Tuesday after a teenage neighbor discovered the toddler in the basement and began performing CPR. The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The coroner determined he died from asphyxia.

When officers arrived at her home, they found Corie with cuts on her thighs and wrists in her bathtub -- she was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later transferred to Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Walsh's attorney said in a statement, "It is also a tragedy that Corie herself was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time this happened" ... adding that he hopes a full investigation will provide a clearer picture of what happened.

Court documents say Walsh told investigators she killed her son because she believed he was “the devil” and the “anti-Christ.”

Prosecutors are also pointing to Walsh's apparent interest in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial. According to CBS Chicago, investigators say Walsh had been discussing the Massachusetts case in a group text just hours before her son's death.

Clancy allegedly killed her three children and then attempted suicide ... while her defense argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis, the prosecution argued she should be convicted on 3 counts of first-degree murder. Her trial ended Friday with a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Prosecutors in Walsh's case reportedly believe her focus on the Clancy trial is significant and have suggested she planned the killing. Her defense disputes that characterization.

Lyon is a nationally renowned death-penalty defense attorney, famously dubbed the “Angel of Death Row” by the Chicago Tribune ... after becoming the first woman to serve as lead counsel in a U.S. death-penalty case and successfully keeping all 19 of her capital-case clients off death row.

Walsh remains in custody and first court appearance is scheduled for September 8.