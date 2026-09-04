Lindsay Clancy's Ex Patrick Clancy Reacts to Mistrial in Kids' Death Case

There Will 'Never Be Closure' After Mistrial

Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband is speaking out after her case ended in a mistrial ... saying the deaths of their three children are something he'll never recover from.

Patrick Clancy issued a statement through his attorney expressing gratitude to the judge and jurors for their work throughout the trial. "Patrick Clancy is grateful to the Court and to the jurors for their hard work, their commitment, and their perseverance," the attorney said.

He added ... "The loss of Patrick's children is something from which he will never recover and from which there will never be closure."

The statement continues ... "The prospect of reliving this tragedy through another trial is extraordinarily painful for Patrick, for his family, and for all of us."

The trial ended in a mistrial Friday after one juror was not aligned with the other 11 in Lindsay's case.

As we reported, she pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges stemming from the January 2023 deaths of her children ... 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan at the family's Massachusetts home.