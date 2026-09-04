Play video content Video: Man Gets Duct Taped to Seat on Flight After Allegedly Making Racist and Anti-Gay Remarks TMZ.com

A passenger went totally berserk on an American Airlines flight Thursday night -- screaming racial and anti-gay slurs -- and ended up getting duct-taped to his seat to restrain his behavior ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained video and photos of the wild incident, which took place on an AA flight from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport. However, the plane got diverted to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The photos show the man looking like a mummy wrapped up in duct tape while secured to his seat. Even his head is duct-taped along with his hands. The video captures the crew and passengers restraining the man in his seat as he apparently tries to put up a fight.

According to eyewitnesses ... all the madness kicked off Thursday night as the plane was flying from Fort Worth to Newark ... and the man -- who appeared drunk -- started yelling at a male passenger next to him.

Our sources tell us the man was screaming about Jesus and going to hell, prompting a Black flight attendant to walk over and attempt to calm the situation.

We're told the man called the flight attendant the n-word and also hurled anti-gay remarks using the f-word. Our sources say the man's behavior became more intense and violent as he hit the passenger next to him and struck the guy's computer.

We're told a female passenger jumped in to help, but the man pushed her, prompting 3 other male passengers to come to her aid.

Our sources say flight attendants handed duct tape and zip ties to three male passengers, who then used the items to restrain the unruly man to his seat. Our sources say the three then held the man down as he tried to fight his way out of his restraints.

The FAA confirms the plane was diverted to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and landed about 15 minutes later. Law enforcement met the plane at the gate and took the man into custody.