Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Mom Slams Actor's Widow In Bitter Fight Over Millions

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mom is taking shots at the late actor’s widow, Tenisha Warner, for dragging her to court over $$$ ... TMZ has learned.



According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Pamela Warner scoffed at Tenisha's claims that Malcolm failed to follow the terms of his prenup and did not leave her and their daughter Mackenzie Warner a $1 million life insurance policy, among other things.

Pamela claims she tried to privately work out the issues with Tenisha ... and says she even offered to give her MacKenzie the overwhelming majority of the trust Malcolm left behind.

She said she proposed taking a one-time payment and giving the rest to MacKenzie, which included a $2 million life insurance policy, a separate trust in Georgia Malcolm used to purchase a home for his wife and daughter, and a retirement plan left to Tenisha worth $2.4 million.

In her filing, Pamela claimed Tenisha declined the efforts to resolve the matter privately and filed suit instead. Pamela says she then settled directly with MacKenzie's court-appointed guardian.

Pamela said this should not be about Tenisha or her feelings or what each party thinks they deserve. She insists Malcolm was always clear he intended his mother to receive a portion of his estate ... due to their close relationship and her working as his manager for years.

She's asking the court to approve the settlement with MacKenzie and wants Tenisha's separate lawsuit in Georgia over these issues to be thrown out of court.

As TMZ first reported, Malcolm's widow sued his mom over the late actor's estate. Tenisha claimed Malcolm promised to provide for her financially in a prenup signed in 2022.

Tenisha claimed the actor agreed to keep a $1 million life insurance policy naming her as the sole beneficiary. She said he never took out the policy before he died in July 2025, at the age of 54.