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Mistrial in Lindsay Clancy Case

Lindsay Clancy Mistrial!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
090426 CLANCY KAL MAIN
MISTRIAL...OR TRY AGAIN?
Video: Judge Attempts To Declare Mistrial
Law and Crime

UPDATE

8:32 AM PT -- Wow -- Reddington just told the judge he wanted to immediately go to the Massachusetts Supreme Court to reverse what he called "this travesty." He asked the judge not to dismiss the jury until the Supreme Court ruled. The judge gave Reddington 1 hour to go to the Supreme Court. This is high tension.

090426 CLANCY KAL SUB
LETS TAKE IT TO THE SUPREME
Video: Kevin Reddington Asks For Appeal
Law and Crime

The jury in Lindsay Clancy’s murder case was unable to reach a verdict, and the judge just declared a mistrial.

They deliberated for 38 hours ... 2 hours after the judge said the lone holdout could remain on the jury.

The jury has sent the judge a note ... saying it was with a heavy heart that the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

The judge said after sending the jury back twice, he was required by law to declare a mistrial.

Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, argued the judge had discretion to make the jury press on, but the judge rejected the argument.

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