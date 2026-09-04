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Lindsay Clancy: Jury Returns For Day 7 of Deliberations As One Juror Holds Up Decision, Watch Live

Lindsay Clancy Jury Returns For Deliberations Watch Live

By TMZ Staff
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Video: Lindsay Clancy Trial, Watch Live

Lindsay Clancy is back in court today as jurors begin the 7th day of deliberations.

As you recall, deliberations halted Thursday after a note from the jury to the judge led the judge to bring the jury in one by one and ask them a question.

After that, the judge provided the jury with a specific definition of what "beyond a reasonable doubt" means.

While the content of the note wasn't made public before the jury was brought in, Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, was visibly upset during a sidebar with the judge -- slamming papers down while the judge raised his voice.

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