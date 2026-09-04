Lindsay Clancy: Jury Returns For Day 7 of Deliberations As One Juror Holds Up Decision, Watch Live
Lindsay Clancy Jury Returns For Deliberations Watch Live
Published
Lindsay Clancy is back in court today as jurors begin the 7th day of deliberations.
As you recall, deliberations halted Thursday after a note from the jury to the judge led the judge to bring the jury in one by one and ask them a question.
After that, the judge provided the jury with a specific definition of what "beyond a reasonable doubt" means.
While the content of the note wasn't made public before the jury was brought in, Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, was visibly upset during a sidebar with the judge -- slamming papers down while the judge raised his voice.