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Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Shows Off Boxes Of Letters From Supporters Amid Deliberations

Lindsay Clancy You've Got Mail ... Receiving Support Despite Accused of Killing Kids

By TMZ Staff
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Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP/Getty

Lindsay Clancy's fate is still up in the air as the jury continues to deliberate ... but her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, brought a ton of letters to court showing she has an army of supporters.

Clancy's lawyer told reporters earlier today that she reads all the letters ... but couldn't answer how she feels about them -- stating, "That is private."

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NANCY'S LIBERAL CALL OUT
Video: Nancy Mace Says Race Fuels 'Pink Mob' Support for Lindsay Clancy
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However, not everyone supports Clancy. We got Nancy Mace out in D.C. yesterday, where she told us the jury should find her guilty of murder ... and that her supporters are misguided and racist.

As you know, Clancy is on trial for first-degree murder for the strangling of her three young children, and the jury is still trying to come up with a verdict.

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