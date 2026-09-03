Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Shows Off Boxes Of Letters From Supporters Amid Deliberations

Lindsay Clancy's fate is still up in the air as the jury continues to deliberate ... but her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, brought a ton of letters to court showing she has an army of supporters.

This morning as Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer Kevin Reddington walks into the court house for Day 6 of Jury watch.



He has letters to give Lindsay from “all over the world”. 😳 pic.twitter.com/phS0B8SZpn @TheLinzerShow

Clancy's lawyer told reporters earlier today that she reads all the letters ... but couldn't answer how she feels about them -- stating, "That is private."

Play video content Video: Nancy Mace Says Race Fuels 'Pink Mob' Support for Lindsay Clancy TMZ DC

However, not everyone supports Clancy. We got Nancy Mace out in D.C. yesterday, where she told us the jury should find her guilty of murder ... and that her supporters are misguided and racist.