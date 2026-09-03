Lindsay Clancy's Lawyer Shows Off Boxes Of Letters From Supporters Amid Deliberations
Lindsay Clancy You've Got Mail ... Receiving Support Despite Accused of Killing Kids
Published
Lindsay Clancy's fate is still up in the air as the jury continues to deliberate ... but her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, brought a ton of letters to court showing she has an army of supporters.
This morning as Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer Kevin Reddington walks into the court house for Day 6 of Jury watch.
He has letters to give Lindsay from “all over the world”. 😳 pic.twitter.com/phS0B8SZpn @TheLinzerShow
Clancy's lawyer told reporters earlier today that she reads all the letters ... but couldn't answer how she feels about them -- stating, "That is private."
However, not everyone supports Clancy. We got Nancy Mace out in D.C. yesterday, where she told us the jury should find her guilty of murder ... and that her supporters are misguided and racist.
As you know, Clancy is on trial for first-degree murder for the strangling of her three young children, and the jury is still trying to come up with a verdict.