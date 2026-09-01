Woman Arrested Outside Lindsay Clancy Courthouse During Jury Deliberations

A Massachusetts woman was arrested outside the courthouse where jurors have been deliberating in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial ... though police have not said whether her arrest is connected to the popularized case.

Dawn Light was taken into custody Tuesday around 3:40 p.m. outside Plymouth Superior Court, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told WCVB.

Light is reportedly expected to face a charge of intimidating a witness, juror, or person providing information in connection with criminal proceedings.

Police did not immediately provide further details or confirm whether the alleged offense involved the Clancy proceedings.

Play video content Video: Clancy Jury Deliberations Continue

Light's arrest came just minutes after jurors were dismissed for the 4th day of deliberations. The jury had informed the judge earlier Tuesday that it was deadlocked, but was ordered to continue deliberating. Jurors are expected back in court Wednesday.

Clancy, is currently being accused of killing her three children -- 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan -- in 2023.

Her defense attorney Kevin Reddington has argued Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was not criminally responsible, while prosecutors contend the killings were planned.