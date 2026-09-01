Dolly Parton's Hollywood Star Damaged After Flowers Stolen, Name Scratched

Repairs are underway at Dolly Parton's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after a fan reported it was scratched up ... one week after the country music icon's death ... TMZ has learned.

Video captured by KNX shows crews working to replace the star after Dolly's name was scratched off. The star was dedicated in her honor in 1984.

Repairs are underway at Dolly Parton's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after it was vandalized. Video on social media showed Parton's name scratched off. No word on any suspects, but has anyone seen Jolene lately? pic.twitter.com/2WAuvb7dEJ @knxnews

Ana Martinez, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, tells TMZ ... Dolly's star already had cracks in it, and the chamber had scheduled it to be repaired Tuesday.

Martinez tells us a fan reported last night that someone had stolen flowers from the star and scratched it up.

As we reported ... Dolly died last Tuesday at 80 following a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville when she passed.