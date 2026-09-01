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Dolly Parton's Hollywood Star Damaged After Flowers Stolen, Name Scratched

Dolly Parton Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandalized

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Repairs are underway at Dolly Parton's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after a fan reported it was scratched up ... one week after the country music icon's death ... TMZ has learned.

Video captured by KNX shows crews working to replace the star after Dolly's name was scratched off. The star was dedicated in her honor in 1984.

Ana Martinez, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, tells TMZ ... Dolly's star already had cracks in it, and the chamber had scheduled it to be repaired Tuesday.

Martinez tells us a fan reported last night that someone had stolen flowers from the star and scratched it up.

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As we reported ... Dolly died last Tuesday at 80 following a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville when she passed.

Dolly Parton Fans Honor Music Icon With Flowers at Hollywood Star
Launch Gallery
Dolly’s Star Tribute Launch Gallery
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Dolly's death came as a shock even to people close to her who knew she'd been dealing with health problems.

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