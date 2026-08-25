Dolly Parton's Death Was Sudden, Even For Loved Ones Who Knew She Was Sick

Came as Sudden Shock to Those Close to Her ...

Dolly Parton's death came as a sudden and unexpected shock to those closest to her ... even though people in her inner circle knew she had been sick ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... when loved ones learned Dolly had been hospitalized last week and wasn't doing well, they began rushing to Nashville to be by her side.

We're told they did not expect she would die during this hospital stay, believing she would recover and be released as she had following past health setbacks.

As we first reported, Dolly died Tuesday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, after she was admitted early Friday with kidney and autoimmune issues.

Dolly had dealt with health complications in recent months, including immune-system and digestive issues, kidney stones, and medication-related problems. She also canceled appearances and postponed her Las Vegas residency while focusing on her health.

Still, we're told Dolly's death was unanticipated.

Family sources previously told us a small, intimate ceremony is being planned in Nashville in the coming days, with her closest relatives and loved ones expected to gather to celebrate her extraordinary life and legacy.