Dolly Parton's Family Planning Intimate Nashville Ceremony

Dolly Parton's loved ones are already making plans to honor the country music legend following her death ... TMZ has learned.

Family sources tell TMZ ... a small ceremony is being planned in Nashville in the coming days. We're told the gathering is expected to be intimate, with Dolly's closest family and loved ones coming together to celebrate her remarkable life and legacy.

Our sources say there are no solidified plans yet for a public funeral or celebration of life ... though it's still early.

As we first reported, Dolly died Tuesday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville after she was admitted to the hospital early Friday with kidney and autoimmune issues.

Play video content Video: Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dead at 80

Dolly had been dealing with health complications in recent months, including immune system and digestive issues, kidney stones, and medication-related problems. She also canceled appearances and postponed her Las Vegas residency while focusing on her health.

The singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist leaves behind an incredible career spanning more than six decades ... including timeless hits like "Jolene," "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You."

Dolly's impact reached far beyond music, of course ... from Dollywood to her Imagination Library, which has provided millions of books to children around the world.