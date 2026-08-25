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Dolly Parton Remembered in Emotional Tributes From Celebrities

Dolly Parton Hollywood Remembers an Icon

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebs React to Dolly Parton’s Death
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Celebs React to Dolly Parton’s Death Launch Gallery
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Tributes are pouring in for Dolly Parton following the legend's death ... with stars from across entertainment sharing their heartbreak.

Kacey Musgraves was among the first to react, posting several emotional messages Tuesday, including, "Dolly. 💔 This really really hurts."

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THANK YOU DOLLY
Video: Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dead at 80

She later wrote, "The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden" ... and referenced Dolly's late husband, Carl Dean, saying, "So glad she's with her Carl Dean. No one talk to me today."

Jamie Lee Curtis kept her tribute simple, writing, "Thank you, Dolly. For all of it."

Lance Bass called Dolly "the best of the best of the best" ... adding, "We will always love you Dolly!"

President Donald Trump also paid tribute ... saying he's ordering American flags lowered nationwide for one week in Dolly's honor, beginning Tuesday at 6 PM.

Remembering Dolly Parton
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Remembering Dolly Parton Launch Gallery
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As we reported ... Dolly died Tuesday at 80 ... we're told she was admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville early Friday morning with kidney and autoimmune issues and passed away in the hospital Tuesday morning.

RIP, Dolly ... check out the gallery to see how more celebrities are remembering the icon.

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