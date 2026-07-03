Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Get Special Thanks from Dolly Parton for Charitable Donation

I Will Always Love You, Taylor and Travis!!!

Play video content Video: Dolly Parton Thanks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Donation to her Charity IG/@dollyparton

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got a very special thanks from iconic Dolly Parton after they donated millions to her charity, among others, amid their wedding celebration.

As TMZ reported ... Taylor's reps announced Thursday the couple donated $26 million to at least 20 charities this week ... a super generous gift.

T & T ponied up $2 million for Dolly's Imagination Library, a literacy program that provides free books to children -- and she wanted to make sure they knew how grateful she was. But she didn't end there.

Dolly joked that she hoped she would be gifted the couple's firstborn -- because the child is going to be so special.

It's a sweet message for sure -- but it's also great for fans to see Dolly seems to be doing well after some medical issues forced her to step away from performing for a while.