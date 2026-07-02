Play video content Video: Watch Live As Taylor Swift's Wedding Set Up Continues Outside MSG

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations at Madison Square Garden are fast approaching ... and now there's a live stream capturing every moment outside the venue.

This is shaping up to be the wedding of the century ... and now folks can keep an eye on any and all movement leading up to tonight's rehearsal and tomorrow's wedding celebration.

Trucks have been moving day and night to get everything in order for Tayvis' big day.

Food has been delivered ... and by the looks of it there's more than enough for all 1,000+ guests ... with options like lobster, chicken, turkey, fries, onion rings, peppers, romaine, eggs, heavy whipping cream, whole milk ... and a whole darn Krispy Kreme truck!

That's not the only thing that's been getting wheeled into MSG for the wedding ... we've also seen artificial trees, massive white staircases, golfing equipment, and other design choices that will turn the Garden into an unrecognizable fairytale setting for the happy couple.

In the meantime, security has been airtight in preparation for the event ... as we reported the overwhelming amount of security guards, police officers, detectives, and national guard present at and around MSG.

Either way, this is all shaping up to be a celebration for the ages ... or the eras, wink, wink.