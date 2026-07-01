Taylor Swift's Wedding Comes Together As Crews Load In Gazebo, Watch!

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift's Wedding Coming Together TMZ.com

She's already got the massive castle and white staircase ... but it looks like Taylor Swift's love story won't be complete without adding a gazebo into the mix.

TMZ obtained video of crews loading what appears to be a gazebo into Madison Square Garden ... just days ahead of the huge 1,000-person event the pop star is throwing for her wedding weekend with Travis Kelce.

Taylor's clearly transforming MSG into a real-life fairy tale ... as you know, she's rolling out a purple carpet on the steps of the venue.

Mountains of food were wheeled into The Garden earlier, and word is drapes are going up inside the arena.

With such elaborate decor at this insane event, we can't see what Taylor's vision looks like once it all comes together.