Taylor Swift Visits BFF Gigi Hadid's New York Condo Ahead of Wedding

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Visits Gigi Hadid's New York Condo Ahead of Wedding BACKGRID

Taylor Swift is making the rounds before her Madison Square Garden wedding ... heading over to her best friend Gigi Hadid's place ... and we've got video of her arrival.

Check out the clip ... Taylor's SUV pulled up to Gigi's pad Wednesday ... but she waited inside the ride until the garage door closed ... maintaining an air of secrecy that's surrounded her wedding.

As you know, Gigi's one of Taylor's longtime BFFs, so with the wedding just around the corner, we're guessing the conversation was less small talk and more full-on wedding chatter.

All signs point to a star-studded guest list ... Sabrina Carpenter and Ed Sheeran have also been spotted in New York, fueling speculation they're among those going to the wedding.

Play video content Video: MSG Workers Spotted Moving Cargo Amid Taylor Swift Wedding Buzz TMZ.com

At this point, the buildup is practically its own event.

Crews have been transforming Madison Square Garden, and we've told you about the castle taking shape inside the venue, the garden-inspired décor, the custom menu plans and plenty more as the countdown continues.