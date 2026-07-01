Taylor Swift Wedding Setup Starting to Feel Like Amusement Park

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't just throwing a wedding ... they're building what looks like the grand opening of a private amusement park.

The latest addition ... a giant piece of equipment rolled into Madison Square Garden on Wednesday with a bright green label that reads simply ... "Golf."

TMZ has already reported on crews building a castle, hauling in massive white staircases, and delivering heaps of food as they unload truckload after truckload ... and at this point, the fairy tale wedding is starting to feel like a one-stop destination where guests can do just about everything.

Now, are Taylor and Travis building a mini-golf course inside MSG? We can't say that for sure. The "golf" label could mean any number of things.

Still, every sneak peek reveals another clue ... and another reason to think this wedding is unlike anything we've seen before.

Dinner and dancing may just be the warm-up ... and it's looking like this wedding will have something for everyone ... but we're not expecting guests to get in a full 18 holes.