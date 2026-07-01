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Taylor Swift Wedding Setup Starting to Feel Like Amusement Park

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Venue Starting To Feel Like Amusement Park

By TMZ Staff
Published
taylor swift and travis kelce golf wedding getty 1
TMZ/Getty Composite

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't just throwing a wedding ... they're building what looks like the grand opening of a private amusement park.

The latest addition ... a giant piece of equipment rolled into Madison Square Garden on Wednesday with a bright green label that reads simply ... "Golf."

taylor swift and travis kelce wedding golf label reuters 1
Reuters

TMZ has already reported on crews building a castle, hauling in massive white staircases, and delivering heaps of food as they unload truckload after truckload ... and at this point, the fairy tale wedding is starting to feel like a one-stop destination where guests can do just about everything.

travis kelce jason kelce brothers golf
Getty

Now, are Taylor and Travis building a mini-golf course inside MSG? We can't say that for sure. The "golf" label could mean any number of things.

Still, every sneak peek reveals another clue ... and another reason to think this wedding is unlike anything we've seen before.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Together
Launch Gallery
Taylor And Travis Together Launch Gallery
Getty/Twitter/TMZ/Instagram

Dinner and dancing may just be the warm-up ... and it's looking like this wedding will have something for everyone ... but we're not expecting guests to get in a full 18 holes.

At this rate ... the only thing missing is a ticket booth.

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