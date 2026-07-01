Taylor Swift Wedding: Video Shows Over-The-Top Plan To Keep Public From Seeing Inside
Taylor Swift I Wish You Would Try To See Inside My Wedding ... But You Can't!!!
Taylor Swift and her team are going overboard to keep folks from catching any clues about her upcoming nuptials to Travis Kelce ... video shows massive black tarps going up outside Madison Square Garden, seemingly to stop those prying eyes.
MSG is abuzz with a flurry of activity as preparations continue for Friday's seemingly castle-themed wedding ... and now it looks like Taylor's had enough of curious folks seeing what's being unloaded and carried inside.
As you can see, massive black tarps are now covering the loading bays outside MSG. Another photo shows what appears to be a large fake tree being unloaded.
Sources who live in the area tell TMZ they have never seen anything like this at MSG ... specifically, the lengths they are going to keep everything a secret .. even for NBA Final games.
A view from the top shows several trucks unloading items for the event.
As TMZ previously reported, Travis was seen jogging in NYC on Tuesday, while Taylor's private jet was reportedly spotted landing in the state the same day.
We've seen bits and pieces of things being carried in, but now it seems Taylor's going for a full blackout.