Taylor Swift's MSG Wedding: Expensive Police Presence Revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is shaping up to be crazy expensive ... and that's not even counting the roughly $160,000 it's going to cost for police assigned to work two events at Madison Square Garden.

Our high-ranking NYPD sources tell us there are going to be over 70 detectives from precincts all across the city assigned to Thursday's rehearsal and Friday's wedding ... and they'll be working 8.5 hour shifts at $80 to $90 an hour.

We'll spare you the math ... that's $95,200 on the low end.

In addition, we're told there will be over 50 police officers assigned to MSG as well ... they're mostly rookies making $70 an hour for a 9-hour shift ... which would be another $63,000.

Our sources say some NYPD higher-ups in will also be working ... so the salary figure should push over $160K.

We're told the exact NYPD numbers are still fluid ... but, as of now, this is the plan.

As we told you ... Taylor's spending about $1 million a night to rent out MSG for at least three days ... and all the tidbits we've told you about the decor sound expensive too.