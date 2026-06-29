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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding: Lighting Equipment Delivered To MSG Ahead of Ceremony

Taylor & Travis Wedding Venue LIGHTS, WEDDING, ACTION!

By TMZ Staff
Published
prep for taylors wedding at MSG Backgrid
Backgrid

It's crunch time for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's upcoming wedding ... and there's a whole lotta action going down at Madison Square Garden ... with cargo trucks making important deliveries.

Check out these photos ... a massive truck rolled up to the famous arena early Monday, unloading a mountain of black equipment cases and lighting gear -- the kind of setup that's 100% screaming major event ... even by MSG's standards!

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Backgrid

Security was everywhere, with workers bustling behind barricaded entrances.

It's shaping up to be a huge wedding party July 3 at MSG.

Taylor Swift Performs During 'The Eras Tour'
Launch Gallery
Inside 'The Eras Tour' Launch Gallery
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As we told you, the "massive stage" secretly being built at a Pennsylvania production facility -- which was connected to both Taylor's Reputation Tour and Eras Tour -- is set to be delivered tomorrow.

As for the gear delivered today, MSG's calendar is pretty quiet until Jon Bon Jovi takes the stage on July 7 ... so all signs are pointing towards Tay and Trav's big day!

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Meanwhile, wedding guests are still in the dark just like everyone else ... they've simply been instructed to be in New York on Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3 ... and the wedding invitation specifically mentions "in the evening" on July 3.

The final countdown is officially on!

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