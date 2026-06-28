Taylor Swift Seemingly Gets Boo'd During Surprise Appearance at Alan Jackson Show

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Alan Jackson's farewell concert Saturday night ... but not everyone in the crowd appeared 'Enchanted' to meet her.

The pop superstar and bride-to-be wasn't there in person as she popped up in a pre-recorded video tribute honoring the country legend during his final touring performance, "Last Call: One More for the Road -- The Finale," at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

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As clips of Swift's virtual appearance spread across social media, some fans claimed they could hear boos roaring from sections of the packed stadium while her message played.

This speculated reaction from fans comes just a week ahead of her mystery-shrouded wedding to Travis Kelce we have actively been trying to put the puzzle pieces together on ... with the most recent revelations being alleged performances from Stevie Knicks and Tim McGraw and reports that their guests don't even know where their nuptials will be taking place!

Swift got her start in country music before becoming one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, making her tribute to Jackson a fitting addition to a night celebrating one of the genre's all-time greats.

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Despite the online chatter surrounding Swift's appearance, the evening was all about honoring Jackson's legendary career ... with thousands of fans packing Nissan Stadium to say goodbye to live shows from one of country music's most iconic voices.

Jackson is stepping back from the spotlight to focus on his battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth -- disease is actually a collection of diseases causing nerve damage, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The fans booing her is crazy disrespectful when she's literally honoring him. No class at all. #AlanJackson pic.twitter.com/PTOZYc1SHq @SwiftMillennial

Whether the boos came from a small pocket of the stadium or were louder than they sounded on video, one thing's clear ... her brief appearance sparked plenty of conversation long after the final encore.