How Isabelle Tate and Alan Jackson Dealt With CMT Disease

How CMT Disease Sent Waves Through The Entertainment Industry

There's been plenty of medical conditions ripping through Hollywood over the past few years ... and CMT disease has recently come to the forefront of many conversations.

The condition's recently received attention after rising actress Isabelle Tate, who'd been living with the disease, died in her sleep -- and after country star Alan Jackson revealed he'd be taking a step back from his touring career to focus on his battle with the disease.

We're going to take a look at what symptoms are associated with CMT disease ... and see how Tate's and Jackson's careers were both affected by the medical condition.

CMT Disease Symptoms Differ From Person to Person

CMT -- abbreviated from Charcot-Marie-Tooth -- disease is actually a collection of diseases causing nerve damage, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The disease is hereditary, meaning it passes down from parents to children, and although many affected individuals develop symptoms during their teenage or early adult years, symptoms can begin much earlier.

Symptoms include weakness in the legs, feet, and arms, and the loss of various senses. Paralysis has also been documented in individuals with the disease, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

While most people with CMT typically experience symptoms in their limbs, the disease can also affect the internal organs. There's no cure for CMT disease, and the severity of symptoms varies from person to person.

Isabella Died After Suffering Complications From the Disease

CMT disease got a major boost of attention in October 2025, when it was revealed Tate died after a long-term battle with the disease.

Tate had been dealing with CMT disease since she was a teenager, and she spoke openly about her struggle on her Instagram account. Her agent confirmed her cause of death.

Tate's family remains dedicated to raising awareness about the condition, and they requested any donations be made to the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Foundation in the actress' name.

Alan Jackson's Retiring From Touring to Focus on His Battle With CMT

Jackson's been open about his battle with CMT disease in recent years -- although he kept his fight with the condition private at first.

The country star was diagnosed with the disease in 2011, although he didn't reveal his diagnosis until 2021, when he dropped the big news during an interview on "Today."

Jackson said his battle with CMT disease is serious, but his condition isn't fatal, and he's been working on managing it.