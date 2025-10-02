Norovirus Outbreak on a Cruise Ship Affects Nearly 100 People

Cruises are usually great ways to kick back, relax, and enjoy the open waters ... although passengers on Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas probably aren't feeling too great about their trip right now.

Turns out almost 100 people on the cruise ship, which left San Diego on September 19, have come down with norovirus, with 94 individuals being passengers and 4 being crew members, according to NBC News.

FYI, norovirus is typically spread through either contaminated food or contact with a contaminated surface, and it usually causes nausea and diarrhea, among other symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The ship's crew has responded to the outbreak by isolating affected passengers, increasing cleaning procedures, and collecting stool samples for testing.

Royal Caribbean Group issued a statement about the outbreak, and claimed many of their cleaning procedures "far exceed public health guidelines."

The Serenade of the Seas' passengers are going to catch a little breather, luckily, because the ship docked in Miami on Thursday, according to NBC 6.