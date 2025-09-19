Twitch Streamer Asmongold Reveals His Father Died

Says He Will 'Never Be The Same' ...

Twitch streamer Asmongold revealed in a post on his X account Thursday that his father died days ago ... and it sounds like he's taking it pretty hard.

The social media personality, born Zack Hoyt, wrote an emotional message to express his feelings about the death of his father, who he'd taken care of while taking time off from streaming earlier this year.

Here's a look at how the gamer's dad became well-known among his son's fans ... and how Asmongold paused his career to take care of him after his health took a turn for the worse.

Asmongold's Father Gave His Son's Fans Insight Into the Streamer's Living Situation

While Asmongold's living situation became infamous among his fans for his messiness, they received a bit of extra information when his father appeared on a Twitch stream in January 2024 and spoke about how bad things really were.

The streamer's father claimed he "couldn’t even walk through his living room" to get to the bathroom as a result of all the clutter present at his son's place, according to Dexerto.

He told his son he'd be "throwing this s*** out of here" if anything got in his way when he walked around the place at night.

Asmongold apparently took the hint, as he was seen moving several boxes while his dad talked about his messy habits.

The Streamer Briefly Served as His Father's Caretaker

Asmongold revealed he'd be taking time off from his activities in a statement on his X account in September 2025, when he announced his father had been "going through a lot of medical turmoil" in recent weeks.

The streamer said his dad had been hospitalized for pneumonia before he was diagnosed with both pancreatic cancer and acute liver failure, after which he was taken to the hospital a second time, suffering from low blood pressure.

He said his father had experienced "marginal improvements" since the hospitalizations, writing he wanted to give his "full attention" to taking care of his dad, which meant he'd be taking a break from streaming.

Asmongold added both he and his father had come to "appreciate" the support they'd received from fans.

He Experienced 'Emptiness' After His Father Died

Although many of Asmongold's fans were hoping for a recovery, the streamer announced his father's death on X on September 18.

He revealed his dad had died a few days before he shared the message and said it was "difficult for me to even find the words" to describe his feelings at the time.

Asmongold remarked he'd been feeling "emptiness" since his father's death, and added he remained by his dad's side "until the end."