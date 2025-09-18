Who Is Aileen Lopera? What to Know About Stefon Diggs' Alleged Baby Mama

Stefon Diggs is currently preparing to take on daddy duties for the baby he's going to share with Cardi B, who's currently pregnant with their child ... but it turns out he might end up being a father of three.

Diggs was recently named in a paternity suit filed by Aileen Lopera, who's claimed he's the father of her daughter Charliee, who was born in April 2025.

We're going to take a look into the background of the football player's alleged baby mama and see what she's had to say about her connection to the NFL star.

Aileen's an Influencer and Model

Lopera's made a name for herself as an influencer, and she currently has a following of 306,000 on Instagram.

The social media personality became notable for showing off her figure wearing revealing swimsuits in her various photos.

She's also branched out into the retail industry, and she currently serves as an ambassador for Fashion Nova.

Oh, and Stefon isn't the first big name she's been connected to ... as she shared a video of herself having dinner with Rob Kardashian back in 2020, according to People.

She Has a Teenage Daughter

Charliee isn't Lopera's first child, as she welcomed a daughter named Emoniee way back in the day.

The influencer's daughter occasionally showed up in her social media posts, and the first time she showed off her child was back in 2013.

The social media personality shared an affectionate Instagram post on Emoniee's 13th birthday in September 2024, and described motherhood as "the best thing that’s ever happened to me" in the post's caption.

Lopera added she considered her status as a mother-to-be "more than I ever deserved," writing she felt as if watching her kid grow up was "so wholesome."

Aileen First Filed Documents Against Stefon in 2024

Lopera initially filed court documents back in December 2024, when she claimed he was Charliee's father. She hadn't given birth to her daughter when she filed her documents, according to People.

She also requested legal and physical custody of their child, and wanted visitation rights to be granted to the athlete.

Diggs -- who's already a father of an 8-year-old named Nova -- has since requested genetic testing for the child, and he's contested his paternity of Charliee.