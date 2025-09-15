How Madison Beer and Justin Herbert Started Fielding Dating Rumors

Madison Beer's rise to fame has been a mix of hard work and the use of high-profile support -- and we're here for all of it!

The hitmaker's gone from uploading cover tracks to YouTube to fielding Grammy nominations and receiving interest about her love life ... it's a bit of a change, we know.

We're going to take a look at how the singer made a name for herself ... and how many of her fans are thinking she might earn the title of Justin Herbert's girlfriend in the near future.

Madison's a Grammy-Nominated Singer

Madison kicked off her musical career when she was just a kid in 2012, as she posted videos of herself covering various songs on her YouTube account ... one of which caught the eye of Justin Bieber, who shared a link to the clip on his Twitter account at the time.

She released her debut single, "Melodies," in 2013, and her debut EP, "As She Pleases," came out five years later.

The performer's first full-length record, titled "Life Support," was released in 2021, and she debuted a follow-up, "Silence Between Songs," in 2023.

She's picked up plenty of awards and nominations for her work in the music industry, including two Grammy nods, in 2024 and 2025.

Madison's Been Romantically Linked to Several Guys

Madison's love life's been the subject of intense interest from her fans, and she was formerly linked to influencer Jack Gilinsky, who she dated from 2015 to 2017.

Although the singer was briefly linked to Brooklyn Beckham, she shut down dating rumors in an interview for AOL Build Series, where she described the son of David and Victoria Beckham as her "best friend."

Madison later began an on-off relationship with Zack Bia, and although they called time on their romance in 2019, he described her as part of his "family" in an interview with GQ.

She eventually ended up with social media personality Nick Austin, although their fans began speculating about the state of their romance after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Madison and Herbert Sparked Dating Rumors in 2025

Madison and Herbert first sparked dating rumors in August 2025, when he was spotted on the set of what appeared to be one of the singer's music video shoots.

We actually saw them when they arrived at a friend's house in Redondo Beach, California, the same month ... and they looked pretty cozy together, to be honest.

Oh, and the two were photographed holding hands leaving a restaurant in L.A. the following month, not long after the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at a game in Brazil -- they definitely had a reason to celebrate!