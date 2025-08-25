Madison Beer, Justin Herbert Link Up at Pal's Pad Amid Romance Rumors

Justin Herbert may've scored big in the love department ... the NFL quarterback was all smiles while out once more with Madison Beer amid romance rumors.

Check it out ... the Los Angeles Chargers QB greeted the "Selfish" singer with a smile and a warm hug after arriving at a friend's house in Redondo Beach, CA, for a comfy night in on Sunday.

Dressed in casual clothes -- including sweats, shorts, and tees -- the rumored couple couldn't contain their glee as they stayed side by side while making their way inside. The twosome looked ready for a mellow Sunday, bringing a bottle of wine with them and a box of sweet treats for their hangout session.

This supposed date night comes a week after the duo was first spotted in Los Angeles spending quality time on the set of MB's latest music video.

As we reported, Madison and Justin were seen chatting and smiling -- with Madison even introducing Justin to members of the crew at one point.

It didn't take long for fans to cheer on the possible pairing ... with some even comparing the twosome to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.