Madison Beer & Justin Herbert Spark Romance Rumors at L.A. Shoot

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert are sending a charge through social media right now ... getting romance rumors swirling just weeks before the NFL regular season kicks off.

The pop star and the Pro-Bowl QB were photographed together at what looks like a shoot for one of Madison's new music videos in Los Angeles ... chatting and smiling while Beer occasionally introduced Herbert to members of the crew.

Beer looked angelic on set ... literally, she's got angel wings and a tiny white dress on. Herbert dressed more casually in a blue sweater and cap -- flashing a shy grin while in conversation.

As you can imagine ... the photos sent social media into a frenzy -- with many excited fans cheering the relationship on. One user even joked that the situationship has grown men jumping for joy like a bunch of excited teenagers.

Some people are using the chance to clown the Chargers though ... joking that Beer would need to ready herself for hate from Chargers fans -- if there were any!

And, of course, the two are already garnering comparisons to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Travis and Justin play in the same division, obviously ... and, people are already turning this into a battle of the WAGs.

Worth noting ... we've reached out to reps for Madison to check in on their relationship status -- so far, no word back.