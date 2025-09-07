Justin Herbert Takes Madison Beer on Date After Defeating Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert are charging around Los Angeles ... after his squad smacked Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs around.

The pop star and her quarterback boyfriend were spotted holding hands on their way out of Delilah -- a popular celebrity hot spot -- in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Beer's wearing a tight, low-cut crop top in these pics while Herbo dressed casually in a black t-shirt and jeans ... and, both could barely contain their grins as they left the place.

Of course, the two had a lot to celebrate just one night after Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 27-21 win over Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Herbert played well in the nail-biter game ... passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns in the winning effort -- while one of his teammates added a little insult to injury by brutally smacking Kelce in the helmet.

This punch on Travis Kelce was ridiculous — ​Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers pic.twitter.com/pDi6cQdCeK — Gatsby (@itsme_Gatsby) September 6, 2025 @itsme_Gatsby

Remember ... defensive tackle Teair Tart took exception to Kelce's aggressive blocking as the whistle blew on a play -- and, he reached back and smacked him across the face. Tart was called for a personal foul, but he wasn't ejected.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tart got the last laugh when the Chargers won ... and, he rubbed it in after the game -- writing, "I'm too swift with it even in Brazil" in his Instagram caption about the game. The not-so-subtle Taylor Swift reference didn't escape anyone's notice.