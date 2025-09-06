Travis Kelce Brutally Slapped in Face During Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce may have been struck by Cupid's arrow ... but he took a different type of hit at his Kansas City Chiefs game last night when he was slapped by his opponent!

This punch on Travis Kelce was ridiculous — ​Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers pic.twitter.com/pDi6cQdCeK — Gatsby (@itsme_Gatsby) September 6, 2025 @itsme_Gatsby

Take a look at the clip from the Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil, Friday night -- defensive tackle Teair Tart unleashed his wrath on Travis ... brutally slapping him across his face.

The wild attack came during the game's 3rd quarter after TK collided with and shoved TT during a block, which clearly PO'd Teair. While the slap wasn't a disqualifiable offense, the referee threw the yellow flag and Teair got a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.

Teair was clearly amused by the scuffle, 'cause he took to his Instagram story following the game and shared a "Chappelle Show" sketch that showed a fictional Rick James slapping Charlie Murphy after he asked ... "What did the five fingers say to the face?"

Rough game for Travis ... not only did he get slapped -- the Chiefs lost to the Chargers 21-27, allowing L.A. to end its 7-game losing streak against them. TK did, however, have a big touchdown, so not a total wash on the guy's part.

We reported it first ... Taylor Swift was a no-show at the game -- which may have been for the better, considering how it unfolded.