Foreigner Offers to Be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Band

Foreigner Hey Travis & Taylor ... Can We Be Your Wedding Band?

By TMZ Staff
Foreigner has formally asked to be a part of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "Love Story."

That's right -- the rock group is hoping to be part of the recently engaged couple's big day, shamelessly asking to be their wedding band!

Check out their Instagram post from Wednesday -- Foreigner plays off their famous song "I Want to Know What Love Is" by saying they've learned what love is over 40 years ... and now Tay and Travis have as well.

They conclude ... "Please accept this as our formal offer to be your wedding band."

It's unclear if Tay and Trav are big Foreigner fans ... but it looks like they have at least one option for music at their wedding.

As you know ... the pair announced their engagement just last week with photos that show Travis down on one knee in front of a gorgeous floral setup.

The pair had been dating for about 2 years when he popped the question, which is reported to have been right after they filmed their record-breaking "New Heights" episode.

LOVE OF MY LIFE!!!
On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed about the thrilling time in his life, saying on "New Heights" ... "It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with."

He also said wedding planning is "gonna go crazy" -- so it looks like the lucky guests will be in for quite the event.

