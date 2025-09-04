Travis Kelce Raves About Dating Taylor Swift To Brazil Media, 'Living On A High'

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

No matter what country Travis Kelce's in, his love for Taylor Swift is apparent ... as he just raved about his pop star fiancée to Brazilian media members.

The Chiefs tight end -- alongside his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes -- met with São Paulo reporters just minutes ago to preview their Friday night matchup with the L.A. Chargers ... and, of course, Swift was at one point brought up.

Kelce was questioned about how his life has changed since he began shacking up with the "Bad Blood" crooner some two years ago ... and he couldn't help but gush about the 'ship.

He made a joke about getting another ring from his engagement ... before he explained that even though he gets a lot more attention in public, it's been awesome.

"Ever since I've been dating Taylor," he said, "life has been fun. It's been exciting."

"I'm living life, living on a high, I guess," he continued.

Mahomes also chimed in with his two cents -- and said he believes his good pal is in the middle of "a dream, dude."

It's obviously hard to argue ... as even his entrance to São Paulo on Wednesday night showed he's a bona fide, international superstar.