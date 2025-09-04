Travis Kelce Touches Down In Brazil For Chiefs Opener, Mobbed By Fans

Play video content X/@NFLBrasil

Turns out, Travis Kelce's just as loved in Brazil as he is in Kansas City ... check out some footage of him touching down in a São Paulo airport Wednesday -- he was mobbed by fans!

The tight end and the rest of the Chiefs are hitting South America this week for their season-opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers ... and it appears the locals are certainly in favor of K.C. ahead of the big matchup.

Video NFL Brasil shared shows as Kelce made his way from the Chiefs' plane to ground transport, people clad in red desperately tried to reach over barriers to get their hands on him.

The 35-year-old seemed to love the attention -- as he went by and doled out a few high-fives. A "KEL-CE" chant later broke out.

Kelce's star teammates, Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones, got similar love as they made their way through the throng of supporters.