Jason Kelce Unsure If He'll Be Travis' Best Man At Swift Wedding, 'Hopefully'

Jason Kelce isn't too confident he'll be Travis's best man come Taylor Swift's wedding day -- the Philadelphia Eagles legend said he'd love to have the gig, but admitted his bro's got a lot of options.

Taylor's future brother-in-law opened up on his chances on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast this week ... gushing over the positives he's personally witnessed throughout the singer and Chiefs superstar's relationship before being asked if those words would wind up in his reception speech.

Jason revealed Travis hasn't asked him to be the best man just yet ... and while he's optimistic, he said it's not a lock.

"First of all, hopefully I'm the best man," Jason said. "We'll see. Travis has a lot of friends. I'm just hoping to get the opportunity."

Jason said if he does get to be by Travis's side on his big day, he'll make sure his time on the mic is extra special ... and based on how he talked about the coupling to Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, it sure seems like he's the obvious choice.

