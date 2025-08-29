Taylor Swift & Fiancé Travis Kelce Are Not Officially Living Together

But Not With Each Other (Yet)!!!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have forever on the horizon, but hold the housewarming ... the power couple still isn't officially living together under one roof ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... while Taylor and Travis each have their own digs, there's no current joint love nest on paper ... at least not yet.

Taylor's got homes in NYC, Rhode Island, Beverly Hills and Nashville, while Travis holds it down in Kansas City. So when they're with each other, sure, it’s one roof ... but still no keys with both their names on 'em.

We're told the constant jet-setting for the power couple makes a 24/7 shared roof pretty unrealistic for all 365 days of the year ... and yeah, someday they'll snag a place together ... but for now, that's not topping the priority list.

Of course, the newly engaged couple's priority list is already stacked -- from wedding planning to possible bachelor and bachelorette bashes -- and let's not forget, this all comes just days after their engagement.