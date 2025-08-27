Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Broke Instagram for Some Users With Engagement Post

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement news was so massive yesterday, they literally broke the internet ... or at least crashed Instagram for some users for a short time.

A Meta spokesperson tells TMZ ... IG was so overwhelmed with users yesterday reacting to the engagement post, some users -- not all -- were unable to access the app. So yeah, they freaking broke it. But, we're told the issue was resolved quickly and all is running smoothly now.

We also hear ... Taylor's engagement post got the record for most reposts on Instagram by hitting more than 2M reposts in less than 24 hours!

The now iconic post also got more than 14 million likes in the first hour -- now at 30M likes and counting -- and has remained in the top trending topics on Threads since the announcement.

As literally everyone on the globe knows ... Taylor and Travis jointly posted photos of the proposal on Instagram ... multiple pics of them in a garden setting, with Travis down on one knee. The caption -- "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨"

The couple set the post to Taylor's fan-favorite song, "So High School" from her "The Tortured Poets Department" album ... which makes sense given the song is inspired by their romance.

TMZ has learned the diamond in the engagement ring is an Old Mine Brilliant Cut. The jewelry designer is Kindred Lubeck ... and sources tell us the jeweler worked with Travis to design the sparkler.

The couple made their relationship public in September 2023, when Taylor attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game -- cheering on Travis from his box at Arrowhead Stadium.