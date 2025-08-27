Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kayla Nicole Grinds In Gym After Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Engagement News

Kayla Nicole Travis Kelce's Ex ... Sweats Off Engagement News

By TMZ Staff
Published
travis kelce ex taylor swift getty 1
Getty Composite

While Taylor Swift was getting rings, Kayla Nicole was closing her Apple Watch ones ... hitting the gym hard after the world's biggest pop star revealed she had gotten engaged to Travis Kelce.

Kayla -- who dated the Kansas City Chiefs star for roughly five years before he moved on with Swift -- was seen grinding in the weight room just hours after her former man revealed to the world he's slated to wed his famous GF.

082725_KAYLA-NICOLE_kal
NEW MOTIVATION???
Instagram/@heathersanders_

Kayla got in some thrusters, some bent-over rows, a few lat pulldowns and some core work ... clearly looking to sweat off the day's biggest news.

Kayla's pal, Heather Sanders, described the workout as a doozy, writing in a caption on the vid, "sweated our lil hair out!!"

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce Together
Getty

Tough sessions in the gym, of course, are nothing new for Kayla -- she's become quite the fitness influencer in the years after her split with Kelce -- but it seems there was a bit of extra motivation on Tuesday.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Engagement Photos
Kayla's yet to publicly address the big engagement, and odds are she won't. But either way, revenge bod certainly seems to be loading!!

