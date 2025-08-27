Kayla Nicole Grinds In Gym After Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Engagement News

While Taylor Swift was getting rings, Kayla Nicole was closing her Apple Watch ones ... hitting the gym hard after the world's biggest pop star revealed she had gotten engaged to Travis Kelce.

Kayla -- who dated the Kansas City Chiefs star for roughly five years before he moved on with Swift -- was seen grinding in the weight room just hours after her former man revealed to the world he's slated to wed his famous GF.

Play video content Instagram/@heathersanders_

Kayla got in some thrusters, some bent-over rows, a few lat pulldowns and some core work ... clearly looking to sweat off the day's biggest news.

Kayla's pal, Heather Sanders, described the workout as a doozy, writing in a caption on the vid, "sweated our lil hair out!!"

Tough sessions in the gym, of course, are nothing new for Kayla -- she's become quite the fitness influencer in the years after her split with Kelce -- but it seems there was a bit of extra motivation on Tuesday.