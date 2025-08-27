Travis Kelce Launches Collab With American Eagle, Enlists Athletes To Model

Travis Kelce has a new partner after announcing his engagement to Taylor Swift -- he's joined forces with American Eagle for a collaboration ... but instead of working with Sydney Sweeney, he got a bunch of athletes to pose for the product!!

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar revealed his AE x TK limited edition clothing collab via his Tru Kolors brand ... and as it turns out, they've been working together behind the scenes for more than a year.

35-year-old Kelce is the creative director for the whole thing ... meaning his fingerprints are all over the project.

Even though Sweeney and her jeans ad got the people talking, Kelce opted to go with some fellow athletes to model for the collab -- like Suni Lee, Kiyan Anthony, Anna Frey, Azzi Fudd, Drew Allar and Jeremiah Smith.

Kelce spoke about the decision to use jocks to be the face of the collab ... saying, "I'm inspired by where I come from and the people around me. That’s why we chose six incredible athletes who stay true to themselves while changing the game."

There's a bunch of items in the collection -- from t-shirts to jackets, sweaters, polos, pants and more.

Kelce also modeled as well ... and if it looks familiar, we shared some snaps from his photo shoot back in May -- noting his sweater was giving "folklore."